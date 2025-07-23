PM Anwar’s people-first policies boost Malaysian welfare

KUALA LUMPUR: The recent announcements by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim highlight the MADANI Government’s dedication to prioritising public welfare, says the MADANI Government Backbenchers Club (BBC).

BBC chairman Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah stated that these measures reflect the administration’s responsiveness to current economic challenges.

“This effort is in line with the MADANI Economic Framework by raising the ceiling and floor levels and all the MADANI Government’s hard work in attracting investment into the country is now translating into the well-being of the people.”

Key initiatives include a one-off RM100 cash aid for adults under the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme, expanded Rahmah Sales, maintained toll rates, and reduced RON95 petrol prices to RM1.99.

Shahar added, “BBC believes that all these announced initiatives will provide tangible benefits to all Malaysians, reduce the burden of the cost of living and at the same time drive the country’s economic growth towards a more sustainable path.”

The announcements were broadcast live across major media platforms, ensuring nationwide accessibility. – Bernama