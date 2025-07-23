PM Anwar’s welfare initiatives boost public support for Madani govt

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s latest welfare measures underscore the Madani government’s commitment to easing living costs and supporting economic recovery, said Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Seri R. Ramanan.

The initiatives include a one-off RM100 cash aid for Malaysians aged 18 and above under the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme, maintained RON95 petrol subsidies at RM1.99 per litre, and deferred toll rate hikes for 10 major highways.

Ramanan noted the RM100 assistance, with a RM2 billion allocation, will be distributed digitally without complex eligibility checks.

He added that declaring Sept 15 as an additional public holiday aims to boost domestic tourism, particularly benefiting rural economies reliant on visitor spending.

The expanded Rahmah Sales Programme, backed by RM600 million, will now cover 600 state constituencies to improve access to affordable essentials.

Ramanan, who is Sungai Buloh MP, emphasised the government’s data-driven approach in balancing public needs with fiscal responsibility.

“Policy decisions are shaped by transparency and focused on meeting rakyat’s needs,“ he said.

He urged public backing for Madani policies promoting unity and inclusivity amid global economic pressures. – Bernama