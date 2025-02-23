PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his concern for Khairul Hanafi, eight, who is currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Putrajaya Hospital after being involved in an accident last week.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Anwar, said that he had instructed the Political Secretary to the Minister of Finance, Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim, to visit Khairul Hanafi and his family at the hospital.

“Kamil has handed over a donation on my behalf to the victim’s family. Praying that young Khairul Hanafi will recover soon and gain the strength to continue his life, Insya-Allah,“ said Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance.

Khairul Hanafi sustained severe injuries after being involved in an accident in front of Sekolah Kebangsaan Presint 11(1), Putrajaya, last week.

According to media reports, Putrajaya District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Aidi Sham Mohamed said that the incident occurred when the victim was attempting to cross the road to return to school before being hit by a car driven by a woman.

Aidi Sham said that as a result of the accident, the victim suffered serious head injuries and a broken left leg.

During the incident, members of the public had to overturn a Perodua Alza car to rescue the student, who was trapped under the vehicle.