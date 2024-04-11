PM Anwar to deliver Malaysia’s mandate to stop Israel’s war crimes at Arab-Islamic Summit

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has received an invitation from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia to participate in the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit on Nov 11, aimed at discussing the ongoing war crimes and atrocities committed by Israel against Palestine.

Anwar said that his participation at the summit, set to take place in Riyadh, is to bring the mandate of the Malaysian Parliament, which is to advocate for firm action to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression and atrocities against the Palestinians.

He said Malaysia would also raise issues regarding the invasion and destruction of places of worship in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), and open attacks on regions in Lebanon and Iran, including the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar.

“Additionally, this summit will address the current challenges faced by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), following the Israeli regime’s decision to ban the operations of the humanitarian organisation on Oct 28,” he said during the briefing session on the Palestinian issue at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Anwar said that at the summit, Malaysia will also propose that full support be given to UNRWA in carrying out its mandate to provide social services and humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.

He said that Malaysia intends to use the summit to garner support from Arab and Islamic countries for this initiative and to prevent the implementation of the Israeli Parliament’s decision on Oct 28 to ban the UNRWA and worsen the humanitarian situation in northern Gaza, where there has been starvation due to a prolonged lack of essential aid.

“One approach that can be taken is for the Arab-Islamic Summit to support the mediation efforts for a ceasefire by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, as these three countries have developed a framework for an agreement that must be accepted by all parties involved since May.

“Our concern is that Israel’s brutal actions were made possible by the support of countries continuously supplying weapons to them, including the United States and several European countries,” he said.

Anwar also emphasised the importance of Malaysia and the international community condemning Israel’s genocidal crimes in Palestine and exerting pressure for an immediate ceasefire to allow the delivery of medicine, food, and other humanitarian necessities to the Palestinian people, in addition to mobilising the UN Special Committee Against Apartheid regarding Israel.

The Prime Minister said Malaysia’s participation as a member of the Global Coalition is also part of the effort to increase diplomatic pressure on Israel to implement a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, call for the release of Palestinian prisoners, withdraw from occupied territories, and address the suffering of the Palestinian people through the immediate resumption of humanitarian aid.

“We will also discuss an action plan and identify concrete steps toward achieving absolute independence for Palestine within a reasonable timeframe.

“As a country that upholds the principles of justice and international law, Malaysia remains committed to advocating for Palestinian rights as a sovereign and independent nation, as well as for a fair and final resolution,” he added.