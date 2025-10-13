PM Anwar to inaugurate 25th ASEAN Energy Business Forum in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will inaugurate the 25th ASEAN Energy Business Forum from October 15-17, 2025.

The event takes place under Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also Energy Transition Minister, will launch the forum.

ASEAN energy ministers and global chief executive officers will gather for critical dialogue on the region’s energy future.

Asian Development Bank director general Hideaki Iwasaki will present financing architecture for ASEAN’s energy transformation.

AEBF-25 chairman Andy Tirta said the forum has shaped regional energy policies for a quarter century.

“This year’s edition is extraordinary,“ Tirta stated.

He highlighted the dissemination of the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation 2026-2030.

The forum will take real steps to strengthen regional energy connectivity with record partners.

Held under the theme “Powering ASEAN: Bridging Boundaries, Building Prosperity,“ the event features influential energy leaders.

The statement noted ASEAN’s evolution from participant to architect of the energy transition.

The ASEAN Centre for Energy executive director Datuk Razib Dawood announced significant financial developments.

“We will see the announcement of multi-billion-dollar financial support for green ASEAN infrastructure,“ Dawood said.

The ASEAN Power Grid remains a top priority for investment.

New financing initiatives and business partnerships will be launched to support future energy projects.

Industry leaders from UEM Lestra, Tenaga Nasional, Gamuda Australia, and Huawei Digital Power will participate.

These figures are responsible for implementing the region’s energy vision.

The forum serves as Southeast Asia’s premier energy event for policy innovation and cross-border partnerships.

Organised by the ASEAN Centre for Energy, it receives support from ASEAN energy ministers.

The event marks 25 years of catalyzing business deals and regional cooperation in energy. – Bernama