Zaliha denies Annuar’s claims, says Kampung Sungai Baru statement based on official records

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa confirmed all information she presented in Parliament regarding Kampung Sungai Baru land acquisition was based on official government documents.

She described former Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa’s claims that she lied to Parliament as serious and unfounded allegations.

“The allegations made are a serious slander that tarnishes my reputation as a minister and undermines the integrity of Parliament itself,“ she stated in a Facebook post.

Dr Zaliha challenged Annuar to present evidence if he claims she distorted facts during last Thursday’s minister briefing session.

“The integrity of the Dewan Rakyat cannot be compromised with baseless accusations,“ she added.

The minister emphasised the MADANI Government’s current focus is ensuring residents who agreed to the resettlement plan can return to Kampung Sungai Baru promptly.

She stressed the importance of residents receiving their rightful entitlements without delay.

Annuar had reportedly issued a notice demanding an explanation from Dr Zaliha over her Parliament statement.

Dr Zaliha had told Parliament the Kampung Sungai Baru land acquisition process was rushed and completed within just three days in 2021. – Bernama