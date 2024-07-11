PM Anwar to invite Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend 2025 ASEAN Summit

BEIJING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will extend an invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the ASEAN Summit and the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Plus China Summit next year.

This invitation aligns with Malaysia’s role as Chair of ASEAN in 2025.

The Prime Minister confirmed the matter during a press conference here on Thursday (Nov 7) in conjunction with his visit to China.

The Prime Minister, who is in Beijing for two days starting Nov 6, is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on President Xi this afternoon.

“I hope he will come because he considers Malaysia a great friend; I believe that a leader like President Xi Jinping needs to balance his commitments both domestically and internationally,” he said.

Commenting on the increasingly close ties between Malaysia and China, Anwar said it does not imply that Malaysia is taking sides, particularly in terms of leadership relations, investment, and trade.

However, Anwar stated that beyond trade matters, China shares a position closer to Malaysia’s compared to most other countries – particularly concerning the situation in Gaza.

“We adopt a moderate stance; meaning, a middle ground, (and) maintaining good relations. China warmly welcomes us and considers us a friend, so issues like BRICS, bilateral cooperation, MoUs, and trade receive considerable attention.

“Many people say we are taking sides, but that’s not the case; we discuss many issues, and on the matter of Gaza, China’s position aligns more closely with ours than most other countries,” he said.