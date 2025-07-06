PM Anwar to meet Modi, Ethiopian PM at BRICS summit in Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is set to hold key bilateral meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali during the BRICS Leaders’ Summit. The discussions will take place on the sidelines of the event, marking another step in Malaysia’s engagement as a BRICS Partner Country.

Anwar arrived in Rio de Janeiro ahead of the summit and will first deliver Malaysia’s National Statement before meeting Modi at the Museum of Modern Art. The two leaders last met during the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Laos in 2023. The meeting with Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed follows shortly after.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Investment, Trade, and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz will accompany Anwar during these discussions. The prime minister’s schedule remains packed, starting with a meeting with Embraer President and CEO Francisco Gomes Neto. Embraer, a major Brazilian aircraft manufacturer, participated in LIMA 2025 in Langkawi earlier this year.

Anwar will also receive a courtesy call from New Development Bank (NDB) President Dilma Rousseff. Malaysia’s involvement in the BRICS summit highlights its role as a Partner Country and as ASEAN Chair for 2025. The country officially joined BRICS as a Partner Country on January 1, 2024.