PM Anwar to officiate at closing of PMR 2025 Sabah today

TAWAU: The three-day Program MADANI Rakyat (PMR) 2025 Sabah at Dataran Majlis Perbandaran Tawau will culminate with the closing ceremony today, which will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister is also expected to hand over the completed Tamu Desa Sabah Project, present the Sabah Entrepreneur Excellence Awards and launch the MADANI Solar Programme.

Anwar and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who is also expected to attend the event, will then go on a walkabout to observe firsthand the services provided by federal agencies and departments at the programme, which began on Friday.

At the event, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick will accompany the guest of honour in his capacity as the minister responsible for PMR 2025 Sabah, which carries the theme “Eradicating Poverty Through Entrepreneurship”.

Anwar is scheduled to leave the event at 4 pm.

A variety of activities awaits visitors on the final day of PMR 2025 Sabah, including the MADANI Entrepreneur Dropship and Agent Seminar, and talks on “Saving Money, Protecting Your Wallet” and online safety.

There will also be cultural performances by the Tawau Ethnic Association, the karaoke finals, and a lucky draw for PMR 2025 Sabah visitors.