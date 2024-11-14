PM Anwar to participate in APEC CEO Summit, meet Google

LIMA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to participate at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO’s Summit here on Thursday as part of his engagement at the APEC Economic Leaders Week (AELW).

He will be a panellist in the session titled “Opportunities and Challenges in the AI Revolution,” along with Microsoft vice-president of Data & AI, Zia Mansoor, Vobile chief executive officer, Yangbin Wang, Google vice- president, Government Affairs & Public Policy, Karan Bhatia.

The others joining the session that will take place at the Grand National Theatre of Peru is APEC Business Council (ABAC) Canada’s member, Jan De Silva.

The session is to explore the transformation potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in driving economic growth while addressing the critical need for governance.

Separately, Anwar, who is also the finance minister, will also have a one-on-one session with Karan Bhatia of Google.

The Prime Minister will also have an engagement with the Islamic Association of Peru.

The day will end with Anwar’s participation in ABAC high level economic dialogue with Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto, who is attending APEC for the first time after taking office.

Malaysia is one of the 12 founding economies of APEC.

APEC is an inter-governmental forum for 21 member economies in the Pacific Rim that promotes free trade throughout the Asia-Pacific region. It represents nearly 40 per cent of the world’s population, almost half of global trade and over 60 per cent of the global economy.