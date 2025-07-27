PM Anwar to visit Indonesia for first annual talks with Prabowo

JAKARTA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will begin a two-day working visit to Indonesia on Monday for the 13th Annual Consultation with President Prabowo Subianto, marking their first formal bilateral meeting since Prabowo took office.

The delegation includes Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Abang Openg, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, and other key ministers.

Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Syed Mohamad Hasrin Tengku Hussin described the event as the highest-level bilateral mechanism between the two nations, reinforcing strategic cooperation.

“This Annual Consultation reflects the strong political commitment of both countries to enhance collaboration in trade, defence, connectivity, and education,“ he said during a media briefing.

The leaders will discuss regional and global issues, with a Joint Statement expected upon conclusion.

Four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on land border management, health, and ICT will be exchanged during the visit.

Anwar will also address the ASEAN Secretariat, delivering a policy speech on Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship priorities.

Bilateral trade between Malaysia and Indonesia grew by 4.5% in 2024, reaching RM116.29 billion (US$25.5 billion).

Indonesia remains Malaysia’s second-largest ASEAN trading partner. – Bernama