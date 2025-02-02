PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today attended a pre-sitting briefing with Unity Government members of parliament (MPs) at Kompleks Seri Perdana here.

Present were his deputies, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and Cabinet ministers. The nearly two-hour closed session that began in the afternoon ended at about 5 pm.

The First Meeting of the Fourth Term of the 15th Parliament will convene tomorrow with a focus on the Royal Address by Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia during the opening ceremony.

The calendar on the official Parliament website states that there will be a Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address.

The Dewan Rakyat session, to run for 18 days, will see MPs debate on the motion for seven days beginning Feb 4.

The Parliament sitting will continue with responses from relevant ministers from Feb 19 to 25.

The schedule also includes the presentation of bills and other government business, which will take place during the last six days of the session, starting from Feb 26.

Among the key agendas for this Dewan Rakyat session is the second reading of several bills, including the Mufti (Federal Territories) Bill 2024 , Communications and Multimedia (Amendments) Bill 2024, Malaysian Media Council Bill 2024 and BERNAMA (Amendment) Bill 2024.

In addition, the White Paper on the Ageing Nation Agenda will be presented in the Dewan Rakyat, focusing on socio-economic development plans for the medium and long term, as Malaysia is set to become an ageing nation by 2030 and a ‘super-aged’ nation by 2044.