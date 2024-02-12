PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on civil servants to significantly enhance their performance in line with the salary increase under the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA).

He emphasised that excellent performance is necessary as the public expects better services from the civil service sector.

“The implementation of SSPA begins this month, as promised. Congratulations to those receiving a salary increase. However, as I have emphasised, we agreed to this (SSPA) because we recognise and believe it is a fair measure.

“I only hope that all of you (civil servants) will ensure much better performance because the public expects improved services,“ he said at the monthly assembly of the Prime Minister’s Department here today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, as well as Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Anwar also urged civil servants to give their full support to Shamsul Azri, who has taken several steps for the reform of the civil service.

“I hope for full support because people want to see (reform) at the grassroots level, in districts and ministries,“ he said.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, is confident that performance improvements can be achieved because human capabilities can be enhanced beyond what has been accomplished so far.

The SSPA, which replaces the Malaysian Remuneration Scheme (SSM), provides a salary adjustment expected to have a positive impact on the economic well-being of civil servants while offering better career advancement opportunities in the civil service.

Income increases for all civil servants will range between 16.8% and 42.7%.