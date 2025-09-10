PM Anwar urges new envoys to boost strategic ties and quality investments

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reminded Malaysian diplomatic representatives abroad to continue strengthening strategic relations with host countries.

He said the main focus should be on efforts to boost bilateral trade activities and attract high-quality foreign investment to ensure the country’s economic prosperity.

Anwar conveyed this message when receiving a courtesy visit from seven new Heads of Malaysian Diplomatic Missions in Putrajaya, after they received their letters of appointment from His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia on Sept 4.

“May they carry out this responsibility with full dedication and excellence,“ he said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (September 9).

The new Heads of Missions are the Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand, Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah; the Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Datuk Syed Mohamad Bakri Syed Abdul Rahman; the High Commissioner to South Africa, Datuk Yubazlan Yusof; the Ambassador to Brazil, Datuk Mohammad Ali Selamat; the Ambassador to Germany, Mohamad Razdan Jamil; the Ambassador to Spain, Haznah Md. Hashim; and the Ambassador to Poland, Datuk Azri Mat Yacob. - Bernama