KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) must adapt the latest technology for mapping studies and enforcement training, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said advanced technology should also be utilised to enhance monitoring efforts related to wildlife smuggling and trade, as well as to conduct more in-depth studies on the plastic-free campaign for environmental sustainability.

“With the ministry’s ongoing planning and improvements, I believe this will continue to position Malaysia as a country committed to environmental conservation, in line with the global sustainable development agenda.

“As a result, we can all contribute to a greener future and improve the quality of life for society,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

Earlier, the Prime Minister attended NRES’s top management meeting to receive updates, review operational progress and discuss additional ideas for improving the ministry.