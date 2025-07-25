PM Anwar urges stronger border enforcement to stop drug smuggling

JITRA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for stricter border enforcement to tackle drug smuggling, acknowledging the challenges posed by Malaysia’s vast air, land, and sea borders. Speaking at the 2025 Anti-Drug Day Celebration at Dataran Darulaman, Anwar emphasized the need for improved efficiency among enforcement agencies to prevent security breaches.

“Even if they (the agencies) are efficient, it’s not easy because the borders are vast... however, all enforcement agencies must improve their efficiency to prevent leakages in enforcement management, such as the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK), the Narcotics Department and the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS)... it is a huge responsibility to safeguard our people,” he said.

Anwar assured that the government would provide necessary funding, facilities, and equipment to support these efforts. He also stressed the importance of a collaborative approach in addressing drug-related issues, urging agencies to work closely together for the nation’s well-being. - Bernama