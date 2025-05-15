KUALA LUMPUR: Young people must emerge as agents of change in facing current challenges, grounded in spirit, courage and idealism to build a fairer, more prosperous and competitive nation, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said Malaysia needs youth who are informed, principled and visionary, not those trapped in petty polemics that divide society.

In a Facebook post in conjunction with National Youth Day today, the Prime Minister urged young people to focus their energy and expertise on addressing the people’s issues, rejecting abuse of power, and championing truth and justice.

“The government is committed to empowering youth through various initiatives, including in education, employment opportunities, innovation and leadership.

“The country’s future is built together with a young generation that is courageous and full of integrity. Keep moving forward. Malaysia’s future begins with you,” he said.