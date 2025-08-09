PM Anwar visits Desa Gemalai organic padi farm in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim visited the Desa Gemalai Baruh Padi Alami organic padi farm today.

The project, managed by Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority (KADA), focuses on sustainable farming practices.

Anwar arrived at 11.15 am and was accompanied by Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud and KADA chairman Khalid Abdul Samad.

He received a briefing on the farm’s operations before signing a project implementation plaque.

The Prime Minister inspected the padi fields, noting the use of solar-powered irrigation and modern cultivation techniques.

Covering 8.49 hectares, the farm is in its fifth planting season and avoids chemical fertilisers and pesticides.

Despite the heat, Anwar spent 30 minutes touring the site before departing at 11.45 am for his next engagement.

Managed by Mohd Yusri Mohamad Nor since 2023, Desa Gemalai emphasises eco-friendly agriculture.

With support from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, the farm yields an average of five metric tonnes per hectare.

The visit highlights the government’s commitment to sustainable farming and agricultural innovation. - Bernama