KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today called for a unified global effort to embrace the values of compassion, justice and humanity to combat the rising of intolerance, racism and Islamophobia.

Speaking at the Meeting of the Strategic Vision Group: Russia-Islamic World here, Anwar reiterated that those issues have become the persistent challenges faced by the Muslim world and humanity at large, including the tragedies unfolding in Gaza and the rise of fascism and racism in various regions.

He stressed that the principles of As-Samud, Rahmah and Ehsan or the values of tolerance, compassion and humanity must guide the Muslim world in addressing global challenges.

“We thought that with development, progress and knowledge, there would be more wisdom and tolerance. Yet, this is not the case.

“This is a period of great tragedies, befalling humanity at large and in most Muslims, in particular, from Gaza, from past Europe, the growing rise of fascism, racism, the intolerance, the dehumanizing actions, atrocities perpetrated to people, not only in Palestine and Gaza in particular but also many parts of the world,” he said.

Anwar said platforms like the Russia-Islamic World Meeting should be used to promote these values to the international community as it is not only relevant for the Muslim world but also critical for the global community.

“We must work together to counter hate and intolerance, fostering a world where humanity thrives through mutual understanding and respect,” he said.

The meeting, which runs until tomorrow and is attended by over 200 representatives from 32 countries, serves as a platform to explore opportunities for global collaboration while addressing pressing issues faced by Muslim communities and beyond.

Present were the Chairman of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group and Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov; Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu and Deputy Minister at Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan.

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Andrey Rudenko; Director-General for Political Affairs at the OIC Mohamed Salah Tekaya and Rector of the International Islamic University of Malaysia Osman Bakar were also in attendance.

Meanwhile, Anwar also emphasised the role of religious and political leaders in addressing these issues.

For instance, Anwar said Malaysia’s swift action against local incidents of religious intolerance demonstrates the country’s commitment to upholding the dignity of all faiths.

The Prime Minister noted that although Malaysia is a Muslim-majority country and Islam is the religion of the Federation, it exemplifies the practice and upholding of the value of tolerance.

“Our recognition that every single citizen has a right to practice their faith, what we are calling for is a consistent, coherent message by other countries.

“We take all measures possible to make sure the Muslims adhere to their faith, but at the same time, we show extreme tolerance and patience and respect for the dignity of men and women of all faiths,“ the Prime Minister said.