PETALING JAYA: International media outlet Bloomberg is expected to face legal action following its recent reports alleging that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had followed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s directive during its investigations into several individuals.

During the Prime Minister’s Question Time, today, Anwars aid the police had already received reports and taken several measures, including summoning Bloomberg representatives and related individuals on October 1, 8, and 11 respectively.

“This is the second time Bloomberg has made dangerous accusations against the prime minister and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, alleging approval for the construction of a casino.

“This is an extreme slander, that the cabinet or the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has never raised.

“Legal action is currently being considered as the police have received reports and are investigating the matter.

“However, the investigation is still ongoing, and I leave it to the police to carry out their investigation and for the Attorney-General to take appropriate action (if there is any misreporting),“ he told the Dewan Rakyat.

Anwar also clarified that MACC had issued a strong denial to the reports earlier, saying that he had only issued a general directive to the MACC, Inland Revenue Board (LHDN), Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and other enforcement agencies to act strictly in combating bribery without any prejudice.

His response comes after answering Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PN-Pasir Mas)’s question on whether the government is going to take action against Bloomberg, in relation to its reports.

Last month, Bloomberg had published an article citing sources alleging that MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki had ordered his officers not to investigate Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak as per Anwar’s orders.

While in April, Bloomberg had also published an article “Malaysia In Talks With Tycoons On Casino To Revive $100 Billion Forest City” which alleged that Anwar had met Berjaya Group founder and advisor Tan Sri Vincent Tan and Genting Malaysia Bhd CEO Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay over possibly reviving the Forest City project in Johor Baru, with the construction of a casino.

Tan and Lim subsequently issued a strongly worded denial of such discussions.

