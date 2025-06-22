PM extends heartfelt congratulations on Sultan of Kedah’s birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended his heartfelt wishes and conveys congratulations in conjunction with the 83rd birthday of the Sultan of Kedah, Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah.

Anwar prayed and wished that Sultan Sallehuddin, Sultanah of Kedah, Sultanah Maliha Tengku Ariff, and the royal family would continue to be blessed by Allah, always remain in good health and well-being, and enjoy enduring sovereignty.

“Daulat Tuanku,“ he said in a post on Facebook.

Sultan Sallehuddin, accompanied by Sultanah Maliha and the Raja Muda of Kedah, Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Sultan Sallehuddin, graced the royal guard of honour parade held in conjunction with His Royal Highness’s birthday celebration at Dataran Medan Bandar in Alor Setar, Kedah, earlier today.