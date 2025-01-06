PM extends support to former bodyguard facing health challenges

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended assistance to his former bodyguard, Shafie, who is currently facing health complications due to diabetes and a dislocated elbow that has affected the use of his left arm.

The contribution was delivered by the Prime Minister’s political secretary, Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, during a visit to Shafie’s home.

“In life, there are individuals who have stood loyally by a leader’s side through both calm and storm. Encik Shafie is one such person — a former bodyguard who once served faithfully, safeguarding the Prime Minister during some of the most challenging moments in the country’s political history.

“The loyalty and sacrifices shown during those difficult times will never be forgotten. This visit was to convey the Prime Minister’s warm regards and appreciation for his service,” Ahmad Farhan said in a Facebook post, which was also shared by Anwar today.

He also prayed for Shafie’s strength and recovery.