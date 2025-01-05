KUALA LUMPUR: One million union members will receive discounts of up to 30 per cent from over 100 companies offering essential goods and services through the MADANI Workers’ Card initiative

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the initiative when delivering a message in conjunction with the 2025 National Labour Day celebration at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil here today.

“The Madani Workers’ Card will provide union member holders to be given discounts. This is in appreciation of workers for their hardwork in carrying out their duties and trust,“ he said.

Among the companies involved in offering access to the discounts include AEON, Mydin, Jakel, Marrybrown, Genting, Old Town White Coffee, Zuss Coffee, SOCAR and Bateriku.

He said further details about the MADANI Workers’ Card would be announced in a media statement soon.

Present at the celebration were Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Human Resources Minister Steven Sim, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and other Cabinet ministers

Also present were the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and heads of agencies including Bernama chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin.

The 2025 Labour Day celebration, with the theme “Pekerja Kesuma Bangsa”, was enlivened by the presence of more than 10,000 public and private sector workers from various fields.