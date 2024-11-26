MELAKA: A total of 313 flood victims in Melaka received a special donation from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

The total assistance amounting to RM82,400 was presented by his senior political secretary, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin at a ceremony in Tanjung Minyak here.

Shamsul Iskandar, when met by reporters, said the donation involved affected residents around Taman Rambai Jaya, Taman Rambai Utama, Kampung Bukit Datuk A and Kampung Pantai Kundur who were relocated to three temporary evacuation centres (PPS) last week.

“The Unity Government at the federal level and the Melaka government will also do their utmost to help those affected by the flood disaster..

“The Prime Minister and the government are very concerned about those who have been affected by the flood and it is hoped the contribution will ease their burden,“ he said here today.

Also present were State Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Senior Exco Datuk Rais Yasin and Pantai Kundor assemblyman Tuminah Kadi.

Commenting further, Shamsul Iskandar said a comprehensive approach by the government through the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) and the state government needed to be taken to overcome the flood problem through the allocation announced by the Prime Minister in Budget 2025.

He said this included work to maintain and solve drainage and drain problems so that water flows smoothly, thus avoiding the risk of flash floods.

“In addition, we are aware that it is currently the monsoon season... many places are affected and hit by floods.

“Therefore, I would like to convey a message to the people if they are affected by floods, obey the instructions of the security agency because some do not want to evacuate and of course it will make the work of the security forces even more difficult,“ he said.