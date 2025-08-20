Selangor leads juvenile crime cases, says home minister

PETALING JAYA: Selangor recorded the highest number of juvenile crime cases under the Child Act 2001, accounting for 892 out of 5,633 cases nationwide between 2023 and June 2025, according to Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

In a parliamentary written reply to Wangsa Maju MP Zahir Hassan, Saifuddin said the majority of juvenile offenders were aged 16 to 18 years, totaling 3,637 cases, while the lowest number involved children aged 7 to 10, with just 21 cases.

The breakdown of cases by state showed Selangor leading, followed by Johor (731), Perak (506), Sabah (474), Sarawak (460), Kedah (433), Kelantan (347), Pahang (331), Kuala Lumpur (315), Pulau Pinang (294), Terengganu (275), Negeri Sembilan (241), Melaka (218), and Perlis (116).

Zahir had also sought information on strategies to strengthen enforcement of Section 33 of the Act, which prevents minors from roaming unsupervised at night.

In response, Saifuddin said the Royal Malaysia Police has implemented several measures to enhance enforcement.

These include public awareness programs to educate parents, continuous monitoring of high-risk areas, and patrols by the Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV) and Motorcycle Patrol Unit (URB).

He also highlighted the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) campaign, which encourages community participation in reporting incidents to the police, boosting public confidence and creating safer neighborhoods.

“These measures are part of our ongoing efforts to prevent juvenile crime and ensure the safety of our communities,” Saifuddin said.