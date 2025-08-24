PMR: MOF promotes ‘Portal Manfaat’ to boost access to govt aid

NILAI: ‘Portal Manfaat’, an initiative by the Finance Ministry, to make it easier for the public to access various government assistance schemes, is now being actively promoted to ensure aid reaches those who need it most.

Executive Director of the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit (PACU), Ahmad Jefry Aziz, said the portal allows users to obtain the latest information on government initiatives relevant to their needs and profiles, while also enabling them to apply for assistance quickly and easily.

“About 2.1 million visitors have accessed the portal from Sept 12, 2023, until today. With just a few clicks, the public can find out what aid they are eligible for.

“For example, small traders and single mothers can simply log on to the portal, enter the required details, and then receive information on the types of assistance available to them,” he told Bernama here today.

He said the Negeri Sembilan edition of the MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025 is also being used as a platform to promote the website more widely.

Through PMR, PACU officers are able to meet the public face-to-face to provide more accurate explanations of the portal’s functions, in line with the MADANI Malaysia aspirations that emphasise inclusivity, compassion and well-being.

Ahmad Jefry said the portal is constantly updated to reflect current needs and developments, monitored by the ‘Pantau MADANI’ unit.

Meanwhile, Assistant Director of the Management Services Section, Nur Nadia Zaris Zakaria, said PACU’s booth at the Negeri Sembilan PMR has attracted many visitors seeking clarification on the types of assistance they are eligible to receive.

“Many people came to ask about the forms of aid most suitable for their needs, and quite a number were only now learning about the existence of ‘Portal Manfaat’.

“This shows how important it is for us to go on the ground and provide direct information to the people,” she said.