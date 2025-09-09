PN yet to decide on prime minister nominee: PAS

PETALING JAYA: PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said PN has yet to decide on its prime ministerial candidate for the 16th General Election (GE16).

Speaking to theSun, Tuan Ibrahim said the decision lies with the PN Presidential Council, which has not discussed the matter.

“Such significant decisions will be made within the PN Presidential Council. However, so far, this issue has not been brought up.”

Without directly addressing internal tensions, he added that selecting a “poster boy” is not a longstanding feature of Malaysian politics.

“This is a relatively new practice. Traditionally, the coalition that secures the most parliamentary seats will decide among themselves who becomes prime minister.”

He also said the candidate would then be formally appointed by the King of Malaysia after demonstrating majority support in Parliament.

Tuan Ibrahim’s remarks followed Bersatu’s recent AGM, in which party president and PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was endorsed as Bersatu’s choice for the 11th Prime Minister.

Its secretary-general Datuk Seri Azmin Ali later announced on Facebook that the party had unanimously agreed to back Muhyiddin.

However, the matter does not appear to have been formally deliberated by the PN presidential council, raising questions about internal consensus.

Tuan Ibrahim said for now, PAS is focused on strengthening PN’s parliamentary numbers ahead of the election.

“Our priority is ensuring we are in a position to form a government. We are working hard on the ground to make this possible.

“As for the prime ministerial candidate, PAS leaves that to the PN presidential council,” he said, adding that any decision must have the endorsement of all member parties.

PN currently comprises Bersatu, PAS, Gerakan and the Malaysian Indian People’s Party. The coalition has also allied with Muda, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia, Berjasa, the Malaysian Advancement Party, the National Indian Muslim Alliance Party and the yet-to-be-registered Urimai.

Despite Bersatu’s endorsement, Muhyiddin faced dissent at the assembly. He said during his address on Saturday night some members had been collecting signatures in an apparent bid to oust him from the party presidency.

The disclosure triggered heckling from a group of grassroots members calling for his resignation, though most delegates responded with chants of “Hidup Tan Sri” in support.

Analysts have suggested that Muhyiddin may have overstayed his tenure, arguing his grip on power endures largely due to backing from Bersatu’s supreme council.

Seeking to douse speculation of a rift, Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin pledged loyalty to Muhyiddin on Sunday.

This came amid rumours that as many as 122 Bersatu division chiefs had signed statutory declarations urging Muhyiddin to begin a leadership transition before GE16.

Bersatu Women’s Wing chief Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin downplayed talk of division, saying differences between Muhyiddin and Hamzah did not threaten party stability.

“I believe, and hope, both of them can cooperate and strategise to position Bersatu as a champion of the people’s issues,” she told theSun.

Attempts to obtain further clarification from Azmin, who also serves as PN secretary-general, went unanswered at press time.