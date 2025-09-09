PNB and KPKM sign MoU to boost agrifood research collaboration

KUALA LUMPUR: Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to enhance research capabilities within Malaysia’s agrifood sector.

The agreement was formalised through PNB’s research division, PNB Research Institute, marking a significant step in public-private collaboration.

PNB Group chairman Raja Tan Sri Arshad Raja Tun Uda stated that this partnership demonstrates their commitment to creating long-term value beyond financial returns.

He emphasised that the collaboration aligns strongly with environmental, social, and governance principles.

“The ministry’s willingness to share relevant data and information is extremely important and meaningful to us,“ he said during the signing ceremony.

“In return, PNBRI will give its full commitment to conducting in-depth and high-quality research.”

Raja Arshad believes this cooperation will assist the government in developing more effective policies for agricultural development.

The partnership also supports the GEAR-uP initiative under the MADANI Economic Framework that coordinates government-linked investment companies.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu outlined the three main areas of cooperation covered by the agreement.

These include sharing expertise in agricultural data analysis, developing technical and vocational education, and utilising data from the 2024 Agricultural Census.

“This MoU is a proactive step by KPKM to formulate stronger policies based on accurate data and evidence,“ Mohamad stated.

He added that the collaboration should produce high-quality research to support the National Agrofood Policy 2021-2030.

The minister noted that this initiative reflects the government’s commitment to modernising the agricultural sector.

It also opens a new era of cooperation between the public sector and government-linked investment companies.

Datuk Seri Isham Ishak and Dr Sarena Che Omar signed the document as representatives of their respective organisations.

Both ministers witnessed the signing ceremony along with other senior officials from both institutions. – Bernama