PNM Book Award 2025/2026 submissions open for publishers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of National Unity, through the National Library of Malaysia (PNM), is inviting local publishers to participate in the PNM Book Award 2025/2026, with submissions now officially open.

In a post shared on Facebook, Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang announced that interested publishers must submit their entries by June 30.

“A golden opportunity for the publishing world! The PNM Book Award 2025/2026 is now open.

“Organised by the Ministry of National Unity via PNM, this prestigious award recognises high-quality works that contribute to knowledge development and the nation’s reading culture,” he wrote.

With the theme Perbukuan Wadah Perpaduan Negara, the award features four main categories, namely Children’s Fiction, Children’s Non-Fiction, Adult Fiction and Adult Non-Fiction.

“Don’t miss the chance to make your mark in Malaysia’s publishing history. Join now and be part of the nation’s intellectual legacy,” Aaron added.