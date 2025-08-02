Police arrest 10 men for armed riot over accident in Bahau

SEREMBAN: Police have arrested 10 local men suspected of rioting with weapons following a road accident in Taman Acbe, Bahau, Jempol, last night.

Jempol District police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said the suspects, aged 21 to 43, were arrested at the scene and in surrounding areas between 11 pm and 3 am.

“Earlier, we received a report of an accident involving two cars at 10 pm. Officers found two groups of men arguing at the scene.

“The situation escalated into a fight and three men were injured after being attacked with helmets. They were taken to Jempol Hospital for treatment and reported to be in stable condition,“ he said in a statement today.

The suspects have been remanded for four days until Feb 11 to assist in investigations under Section 148 of the Penal Code.

Hoo also advised the public to refrain from speculating on the case, as it is still under investigation.

He urged anyone with information regarding the incident to report it to the nearest police station or the Jempol District Police Headquarters at 06-4582222, Jempol Operations Centre at 06-4583449, or Investigating Officer Insp Umu Fatihah Sulaiman at 019-5553065.

Previously, a 1.33-minute video of the altercation, showing several police officers intervening, went viral on social media.