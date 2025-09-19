Police arrest man for molesting girl in Kulai public toilet

KULAI: Police have arrested a 32-year-old local man suspected of molesting a 10-year-old girl in a public toilet at Jalan Jambu Air, Taman Iris last Sunday.

Kulai District Police chief ACP Tan Seng Lee said the incident occurred at about 7.30 pm when the victim, who is also the complainant’s granddaughter, was in the toilet before being approached by the suspect.

Acting on a report received on September 14, a team of officers and personnel from the Criminal Investigation Division’s Intelligence and Operations Branch, Kulai District Police Headquarters, managed to arrest the suspect in the Kulai area at 5.45 pm today.

Checks revealed that the suspect has three prior records related to sexual crimes.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the possibility of his involvement in other cases within or outside the district.

Tan said the suspect will be brought to the Kulai Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for a remand application.

The case is being investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment and whipping, if convicted. – Bernama