Police assure homes of landslide victims will be closely monitored

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has assured that the homes of victims affected in the Taman Melawati landslide incident will be closely monitored, to prevent any break-ins.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said that the police have established control in the affected area, and as of now, the houses remain in good condition.

“The police assure residents that we will safeguard these homes until all occupants are able to return,” he told reporters after visiting victims currently sheltered at a temporary relief centre at the Dewan Orang Ramai Jalan E5.

Hussein added that a disaster coordination meeting is scheduled for this afternoon, to determine if the victims at the PPS can safely return home, based on findings that indicate no further ground movement having been detected in the area.

“In addition, we must address several other concerns, including the necessity to fell trees which are in an unstable condition. Following that, we will continue to assess the situation regularly,” he said.

Yesterday, investigations and studies conducted by the Department of Mineral and Geoscience (JMG) and the Slope Engineering Branch of the Public Works Department (JKR) found that no further ground movement has been detected at the site of the landslide at Jalan E6, Taman Melawati.

The findings were subsequently communicated during the Inter-Agency Coordination Meeting, held yesterday afternoon.

The landslide, which occurred at around 10.15 am on Tuesday due to heavy rainfall, forced residents of 20 houses in Taman Melawati to evacuate their homes.

Currently, 23 individuals, from seven families, are housed at the relief centres, while about 10 other victims have opted to stay in hotels or with relatives.