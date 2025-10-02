GOMBAK: Police have assured the safety and smooth traffic flow for the Thaipusam celebrations tomorrow, with personnel stationed around Batu Caves on round-the-clock duty.

Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department deputy director (Strategic Planning) Datuk K. Kumaran said that personnel and officers have been deployed around Batu Caves, to ensure the safety of visitors and smooth traffic conditions.

“Visitors should remain vigilant, especially against pickpockets. If anyone falls victim to a crime, a PDRM base is available within the temple grounds for assistance,” he said.

He said this during the ‘Community Policing Thaneer Panthal’ programme, in conjunction with the Thaipusam celebrations at the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple, Batu Caves, today.

Also present were Bukit Aman Special Branch E1 assistant director SAC G. Seetha Dewi M. G. Nair; Selangor deputy police chief Datuk S. Sasikala Devi; and Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department deputy director (Operations) SAC M. V. Sri Kumar Madhavan Nair.

Earlier, Kumaran, along with several senior PDRM officers, distributed bags, containing crime prevention leaflets and water, to visitors at the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple, Batu Caves, continuing the tradition of ‘Community Policing Thaneer Panthal’.

He said that this tradition, which has been observed since 1992, continues this year with the involvement of 88 police officers.

“This is an annual approach to engage with the community, particularly the Indian community, as well as other ethnic groups in the country and visitors from abroad.

“It serves as a platform to convey relevant messages from the police to the public,“ he said.

Earlier, the media reported that a total of 1,306 police personnel, from the Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, and other nearby contingents, have been deployed from last Saturday until the conclusion of the Thaipusam celebrations on Feb 14, to ensure safety during the festivities.

Seven roads around Batu Caves will be closed in stages, depending on current conditions, from midnight yesterday until Feb 14, to ensure smooth traffic flow in the area, due to the large number of visitors to the temple during the celebration.

The affected roads include the traffic light at Kampung Melayu to Batu Caves, the slip road from Jalan Lingkaran Tengah 2 (MRR2) to Batu Caves Temple, Jalan Perusahaan to Batu Caves Temple, and the MRR2 slip road from Sri Gombak to Susur Perusahaan.

Also closed will be the T-junction at Jalan Seri Batu Caves 8/Jalan Batu Caves Lama, the T-junction traffic lights at Sri Batu Caves, and the Batu Caves bypass slip road leading to the main entrance of Batu Caves Temple.

In addition, more than 20 roads around the city centre will be closed and diverted in stages, from yesterday, to accommodate the chariot procession from the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, Jalan Tun H.S. Lee, to the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple in Batu Caves, Selangor.

The affected roads include Jalan Tun H.S. Lee, Jalan Sultan, Jalan Tun Tan Cheng Lock, Jalan Pudu, Jalan Tun Perak, Jalan Lebuh Ampang, Jalan Ampang, Jalan Munshi Abdullah, and Jalan Dang Wangi.

Road closures and diversions also involve Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Belia, Jalan Sri Amar, Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Perhentian, Jalan Ipoh Lama (Batu Lima), and Jalan Kepong Baru.

Additionally, the return chariot procession will begin on Wednesday (Feb 12) at 3 pm, following the same route.