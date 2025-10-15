Police await DPP decision on alleged school sexual assault in Melaka

JASIN: The investigation paper on the alleged sexual assault involving four Form Five male students against a Form Three female student at a secondary school in Alor Gajah has been referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said a decision on whether the students will be charged is expected to be known today.

He told reporters at a press conference at the Jasin district police headquarters that the investigation has been completed and police are now awaiting further instructions from the DPP.

On October 11, the media reported that four 17-year-old male students who are due to sit for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examination next month were remanded to assist in the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 375B of the Penal Code. – Bernama