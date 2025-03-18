Police bust three drug labs, nab seven in major operation

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Police have uncovered three drug processing laboratories following the arrest of seven men and seizure of drugs worth RM12.94 million in a special operation here and in Seri Alam.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said the operation, involving five raids between March 6 and 11, also led to the discovery of a factory in an industrial area here which was used to store various drug-processing chemicals and equipment.

He said the seven suspects comprised five locals and two Taiwanese nationals, aged between 25 and 40.

“Three of those arrested are believed to be chemists involved in drug production. However, they are not certified chemists but self-taught individuals, and we are conducting further investigations.

“This syndicate is believed to be distributing drugs for the international market and has been active since July last year. They used terrace houses and bungalows in gated and guarded communities in Johor Jaya and Seri Alam as drug processing laboratories,“ he said at a press conference at the Iskandar Puteri district police headquarters today.

According to him, the seized drugs comprised 42.5 kilogrammes (kg) of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) powder and 182.8 kg of syabu.

“Also confiscated were various drug-processing equipment and machines, three cars, a lorry and assorted jewellery. Three bank accounts were also frozen, bringing the total estimated value of seizures, including the drugs, to RM14.46 million,“ he said.

Kumar added that urine tests found all the suspects negative for drugs but three of them have criminal records.

All the suspects have been remanded until this Thursday, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952.