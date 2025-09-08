Police bust two online scam syndicates in Melaka with RM575,000 seizure

MELAKA: Police have dismantled two online fraud syndicates operating from Melaka with the arrest of 19 individuals and seizures totalling RM575,000.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar confirmed the syndicates targeted foreign victims in Indonesia and China through fake sex service offers and fraudulent vehicle sales.

The arrests occurred during Op Merpati on September 2 and 3 following intelligence reports and public information about their activities.

Twelve individuals were arrested for operating a sex service scam targeting Chinese nationals through Telegram applications.

The group included one local man, nine Chinese men, and two Filipinos arrested at separate premises in Ayer Keroh and Banda Hilir.

Initial investigations revealed the syndicate had operated for three months by advertising non-existent sex services to Chinese nationals.

Victims were required to make payments to a Cambodian bank account before having their phone numbers blocked.

All foreign suspects possessed valid travel documents and had entered Malaysia as tourists.

They received monthly salaries between USD1,500 and USD2,300 for operating the call centre.

Police seized eight laptops, various currencies, mobile phones, and three luxury vehicles including a Porsche worth RM550,000.

Seven Indonesian men aged 21 to 41 were arrested for operating a separate fraud syndicate from a Jalan Tun Perak apartment.

This group targeted Indonesian victims through Facebook and Telegram with offers of cheap mobile phones, motorcycles, and cars.

Suspects posed as customer service officers and instructed victims to make advance payments to Indonesian bank accounts.

Victims received neither the promised goods nor further communication after making payments.

All Indonesian suspects entered Malaysia legally as tourists and received monthly salaries between RM1,000 and RM2,000.

Police seized seven laptops and mobile phones valued at approximately RM25,000 from this operation.

All suspects are being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, Section 120B for criminal conspiracy, and the Immigration Act 1959/63. – Bernama