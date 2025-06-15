KUALA PILAH: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Razarudin Husain has confirmed he will step down on June 22, ending a two-year term as head of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Razarudin, 61, said he chose not to extend his contract, citing the wishes of his 86-year-old mother, Rahmah Abdul Rahman, as a key reason. The final marching-out ceremony is scheduled for June 20.

“This is my final official programme. It was always meant to be a two-year term and when my mother expressed that wish, I respected it.

“A mother’s words are a prayer, I wouldn’t go against her,” he told reporters at the IGP MADANI 2025 Village Adoption Harmony Programme in Kampung Parit Seberang here today.

He said he had conveyed his decision to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and believed it was time for someone new to take over.

Razarudin was appointed in June 2023 on a two-year contract following his retirement, replacing Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani as Malaysia’s 14th Inspector General of Police.

Born in Dengkil, Selangor, in 1963, he holds a master’s degree in social science (policing studies) from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.