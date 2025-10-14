Police complete student death investigation, refer case to AGC

SEREMBAN: Police have completed their investigation into the death of a Year Four male student found unconscious in a Senawang school toilet on October 1.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad confirmed the investigation paper has been referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action.

He said police conducted a comprehensive investigation involving various units including the Behavioural Science Unit and Forensic Investigation Unit from Bukit Aman.

“The direction of the investigation, apart from looking into whether there were criminal elements in the sudden death investigation, also includes aspects of the possibility of a bullying incident or otherwise,“ Alzafny stated.

Police recorded statements from 49 witnesses to complete the entire investigation.

Alzafny had previously revealed that a post-mortem at Rembau Hospital Forensics Unit showed the pupil died due to pressure applied to his neck.

He urged the public not to speculate or spread unverified information about the case.

The 10-year-old male student was found unconscious at the school before being confirmed dead on October 1.

An autopsy conducted on October 2 confirmed the cause of death was pressure on the neck with no other injuries found on the student’s body. – Bernama