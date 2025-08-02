Police conclude probe into Zara Qairina’s death, submit findings soon

KUANTAN: Police have completed their investigation into the death of 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir, who was found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory last month.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed the development, stating that around 60 witnesses were interviewed.

“The investigation is complete. I expect the police will submit the papers to the Attorney-General’s Chambers by next week at the latest,“ Saifuddin told reporters after officiating a maritime training graduation ceremony here.

Zara Qairina was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu on July 17. Her case drew significant public attention after going viral on social media.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun earlier revealed that the probe focused on two key aspects: the cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Separately, Saifuddin highlighted the government’s efforts to enhance the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency’s (MMEA) capabilities. This includes acquiring a decommissioned US Coast Guard vessel and constructing two new Offshore Patrol Vessels.

“With these assets, I believe we can boost morale and enhance the effectiveness of control, patrol and inspection operations,“ he said. A total of 68 officers and 186 personnel graduated from MMEA’s basic training program. - Bernama