Police confirm assault on former minister’s son in Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have confirmed an assault on the son of a former minister at a shopping mall in Putrajaya.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said the incident occurred around 2 pm at the mall’s pick-up and drop-off area.

“The incident occurred when the victim was reportedly with his mother and their driver,” he told Bernama.

Shazeli added that the boy is undergoing further examination at a hospital in Selangor.

Investigations are ongoing, with police reviewing closed-circuit television footage from the scene.

Former Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli confirmed his son was the victim in a Facebook post.

“Around 1.45 pm, as my son and wife were getting into the car to leave a shopping mall in Putrajaya, a man grabbed him and pricked him with a syringe,” he said.

Rafizi stated the assault involved two men on a motorcycle, dressed in black attire and helmets.

He claimed the suspects had been following his wife’s car before the attack.

“My son has been taken to UPM Hospital for treatment. The police were also at the scene immediately after the incident,” he added.

Rafizi confirmed his family has given statements to the police.

He expressed shock, stating his family had never faced such an ordeal despite his years in politics. - Bernama