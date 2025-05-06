Post-mortem today on body believed to be British man found in Bangsar

KUALA LUMPUR: A post-mortem was conducted today on the body of a man believed to be a British national, found yesterday at a construction site in Lorong Maarof, Bangsar.

Brickfields police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said an official statement on the post-mortem results will be issued once the procedure is completed.

“The family of the British man has arrived in Malaysia to identify the body,” he said when contacted.

According to earlier media reports, Jordan Johnson-Doyle, 25, had been reported missing after he was last seen on May 27 in the Bangsar area.

The man’s family only realised he had gone missing after failing to reach him via his mobile phone, and his social media accounts had also gone inactive.

It is understood that the body was found face down at the lower-level lift shaft area of the construction site, and some of the man’s clothing had come off.

