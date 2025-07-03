Company owner fined RM10,000 for cheating school PTA in Butterworth

BUTTERWORTH: An electrical wiring services company owner was fined RM10,000 by the Sessions Court after admitting to cheating a school’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) into paying RM20,000 for six Smart TV units, of which only four were delivered.

Judge Zulhazmi Abdullah ruled that Mohd Khairudin Ali Amran, 40, must serve five months in jail if he fails to pay the fine.

The accused deceived the PTA of a local school by submitting a quotation for six 65-inch Philips Smart TVs but only supplying four units.

The offence occurred on May 26, 2023, at the school premises. Charged under Section 417 of the Penal Code, Mohd Khairudin could have faced up to five years in prison, a fine, or both if convicted.

During mitigation, the unrepresented accused informed the court of his financial responsibilities, including supporting his wife, two children—one with a disability—and his mother. Deputy Public Prosecutor Noor Azura Zulkiflee represented the prosecution.