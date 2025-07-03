Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor launches RMN’s second LCS ‘Raja Muda Nala’

LUMUT: The Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, presided over the launching and naming ceremony of the Royal Malaysian Navy’s (RMN) second Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) at the RMN Base here. The vessel, named “Raja Muda Nala,“ signifies a crucial addition to Malaysia’s naval capabilities.

Accompanied by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, the ceremony included a traditional naval ritual where blessed water from nine Selangor mosques—representing each district—was poured onto the ship’s bow. This age-old practice, rooted in naval heritage, symbolises the vessel’s formal induction into RMN service.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari, Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, and top military officials, including Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar and Navy Chief Admiral Tan Sri Dr Zulhelmy Ithnain, were present. Lumut Naval Shipyard (Lunas) CEO Azhar Jumaat also attended the event.

The LCS program strengthens Malaysia’s maritime defence, with “Raja Muda Nala” poised to enhance operational readiness. The naming ceremony underscores RMN’s commitment to modernising its fleet while preserving naval traditions.

Meanwhile, Adly, when delivering the speech on behalf of Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, said the name Raja Muda Nala was chosen in honour of a renowned national warrior who led the people of Selangor in resisting Dutch control over the state.

He said the name symbolises the determination, courage and fighting spirit of the warrior in defending the sovereignty of Selangor.

“In this context, the valour, struggle and bravery of Raja Muda Nala are seen as highly fitting and aligned with the capabilities of the Royal Malaysian Navy’s Littoral Combat Ship, which is designed to face a wide range of threats in modern warfare,” he said.

He also said the procurement of littoral combat ships is part of the RMN’s strategic plan to enhance fleet readiness through the acquisition of high-tech, combat-capable assets with multi-mission capabilities to safeguard the country’s maritime sovereignty.

Adly noted that LCS 2 is a symbol of national pride as it is the first frigate-class ship to be fully constructed by a local company, Lunas.

“The construction of this ship began with the keel-laying ceremony on Feb 28, 2017. This achievement indirectly reflects the capabilities of local talents in realising the country’s aspirations to compete in the global heavy industry and defence sector,” he said.

“The role of Lumut Naval Shipyard is also crucial in stimulating the growth of the national maritime industry, not only in defence but also in shipbuilding and repair, technology transfer and upskilling of local subcontractors,” he added.

Previously, the first LCS (LCS 1) was launched in accordance with the contractual schedule on May 23, 2024. It began its Set-to-Work (STW) phase in May 2025 and is expected to undergo its maiden sea trial in December this year.

LCS 2 previously completed its downslip process — being lowered into the water — on May 8.

As of May 25, the overall progress of the construction of all five LCS stood at 72.43 per cent.