Police corporal charged for aiding murder suspect escape in Gombak

KUALA LUMPUR: A police corporal has been charged in court for allegedly helping a murder suspect evade arrest last month.

Mohd Syhrulazlan Mohd Safri, 35, denied the accusation when the charge was read before Magistrate Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim.

The officer is accused of intentionally aiding Mohd Hafeez Ali, 45, who was wanted for murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The incident occurred at a playground near a Gombak condominium in the early hours of June 29.

If convicted, the corporal faces up to seven years in jail or a fine under Section 221(a) of the Penal Code.

The court granted bail at RM7,000 with one surety, requiring the accused to report monthly to the nearest police station.

The case has been set for mention on September 10.

In a related development, Mohd Hafeez was separately charged with the murder of Muhammad Umar Abdul Jalil, 38, at a premises near the same condominium on June 28.

The charge under Section 302 carries the death penalty or 30 to 40 years’ imprisonment and 12 cane strokes.

Two others, Noor Azzly Hisham Sabtu, 47, and N. Jayashanthan, 50, were also charged for their alleged roles in the case.

Noor Azzly is accused of disposing of the murder weapon to protect Mohd Hafeez, while Jayashanthan allegedly shielded the suspect from legal action.

Both were granted bail at RM8,000 and RM8,500, respectively, with similar reporting conditions.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Iman Nurhidayah Ezani handled the prosecution. – Bernama