From Manila to CUHK: How One Student’s Journey Challenges Traditional Education Paths

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 July 2025 - Growing up with regular family trips to Hong Kong, Charles Henry Faustino TAN never imagined he would one day call the city his second home. Now a final-year Professional Accountancy student at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), his story represents a shifting trend in Southeast Asian students seeking alternatives to traditional Western education destinations.

Breaking from Convention

Charles’ path to CUHK came through serendipity. “My mother discovered CUHK during our university search,“ he recalls. “At the time, I knew little about its rankings or standing.” What began as a last-minute application transformed into a defining choice, as Charles found himself drawn to CUHK’s unique offerings - from its collegiate system to its sprawling green campus. His story reflects a growing trend among today’s students who are looking beyond university rankings to seek institutions that offer a more holistic educational experience.

Redefining Professional Education

Charles’ experience challenges common misconceptions about accountancy education. “Everyone, including me at one point, thought Professional Accountancy was just business mathematics,“ he reflects. “It’s actually an international language and an art form.” This perspective highlights the evolving nature of professional education in Asia, where traditional number-crunching roles are being transformed into strategic business positions.

Beyond Classroom Walls

Through the Co-op@CUHK programme, Charles gained invaluable industry exposure as a Financial Planning and Analysis Trainee at one of Hong Kong’s prominent car retailers. The experience challenged him to apply classroom theories to real business scenarios - from market analysis to financial reporting. “What struck me most was seeing how our academic concepts directly influence million-dollar decisions,“ Charles shares. Working in a predominantly Cantonese-speaking environment, he initially worried about communication barriers. “The language barrier was definitely challenging,“ he acknowledges. “But it became an opportunity to develop cross-cultural communication skills essential in today’s global workplace.”

Moreover, his technical skills and adaptability soon proved more valuable than language proficiency. “My supervisors were more interested in my analytical capabilities and fresh perspectives,“ he notes. The internship not only enhanced his professional skills but also gave him a realistic preview of working in Hong Kong’s dynamic business sector - an experience that has shaped his career aspirations.

Building Bridges

Now in his final semester, Charles has taken on an unexpected role as a cultural ambassador. Noting the limited awareness of CUHK in the Philippines, he’s working to bridge this information gap. “There’s a misconception that studying abroad means going to the West,“ he explains. “Hong Kong offers a unique blend of Eastern and Western influences, plus proximity to home - it’s only 2.5 hours away.”