Police corporal killed by fleeing robbers in Alor Setar

ALOR SETAR: A police corporal was killed after being struck by an SUV driven by fleeing robbers in Taman Golf today.

Kedah police chief CP Adzli Abu Shah confirmed Corporal Mohd Hafizul Izham Mazlan, 35, died at the scene.

The incident occurred after police responded to a house burglary tip-off at 3.30 pm.

A CID team arrived in two vehicles, but the corporal was hit as he stepped out of his car.

He suffered severe head and body injuries and died instantly.

One suspect was arrested at the scene, while three others fled in the same Lexus SUV.

The remaining suspects later hijacked an elderly couple’s vehicle near a hotel in Kepala Batas.

They forced the male driver out and drove off with his wife in the passenger seat.

The stolen vehicle was later involved in an accident in Kepala Batas, leading to the suspects’ capture.

All four suspects, aged 24 to 26, will be investigated for murder and housebreaking.

The suspected ringleader has 77 prior criminal records, including burglary and drug offences.

The other three suspects, believed to be from the southern region, also have criminal histories.

Police will apply for a remand order to continue investigations.

Corporal Mohd Hafizul, a 15-year veteran from Setiu, Terengganu, leaves behind a wife and three sons.

His body has been sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for a post-mortem. - Bernama