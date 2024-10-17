Police cripple drug trafficking syndicate with arrest of five

GEORGE TOWN: Police have arrested five suspected members of a drug trafficking syndicate and seized ganja worth RM115,000 in four raids conducted here.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said the suspects, consisting of two men and three women aged between 24 and 36, were arrested in parking areas during the operations, which began at 4 pm on Tuesday and ended at 5 am yesterday.

Police seized from the suspects three zippered bags containing 35 transparent plastic packages of ganja weighing about 20.13 kilogrammes with a street value of RM65,960.

“Subsequently, police raided a house in Ayer Hitam and seized three transparent plastic packages containing ganja weighing approximately 1.5 kg and valued at RM18,640.

“Nine more transparent plastic packages containing ganja in the form of compressed dried leaves, weighing about 4.6 kg and valued at RM30,400, were also found,” he said in a statement today.

Hamzah said a motorcycle worth RM5,000 was confiscated during the raids, bringing the total value of the drugs and assets seized to RM120,000.

He said the syndicate had been active since the middle of this year, and the drugs seized could serve 135,000 users or provide 135,000 doses.

Three suspects tested positive for THC and methamphetamine, while two suspects also had records related to drug offences.

All suspects have been remanded for seven days starting yesterday for investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.