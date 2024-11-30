Police deny shooting incident in Ampang Jaya

KUALA LUMPUR: No shooting incident between police and criminals occurred in a residential area in Ampang Jaya last night, contrary to reports circulating on social media.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail clarified the matter in a brief statement today.

He said, however, a police mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) was involved in pursuing a car suspected of being linked to criminal activities at around 10 pm at the scene.

“The car was successfully intercepted, and it was confirmed that no shooting occurred, contrary to reports circulating on social media,” he said, adding that further details of the case will be shared soon.

Yesterday, a TikTok user uploaded a video claiming there was a shooting during the police arrest. The post, which garnered 1,492 likes and 47 comments before being deleted, alleged that six shots were fired and two suspects had fled.