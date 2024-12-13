Police detain Papagomo over alleged fraud in fund collection

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) confirmed that Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, or Papagomo, was arrested at his residence in Putrajaya this morning to assist in the investigation into a case of fraudulent fundraising using the name of a company.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, who confirmed the matter, said that Wan Muhammad Azri’s arrest was carried out by the Bukit Aman Anti-Money Laundering (AMLA) Criminal Investigation Team.

“The investigation is being conducted under Section 420 of the Penal Code,“ he said when contacted, here today.

The media today reported that Wan Muhammad Azri was arrested at about 1.30 am this morning to assist in the investigation into the case of manipulating the name of a company to collect funds from the public.

Meanwhile, Wan Muhammad Azri’s lawyer, Muhammad Rafique Rashid, said his client was remanded for a day.