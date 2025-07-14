SAP proposes water tariff review in Perlis for infrastructure upgrades

KANGAR: Syarikat Air Perlis Sdn Bhd (SAP) has formally submitted a proposal to the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) for a review of water tariff rates.

The move aims to address critical infrastructure challenges, including ageing pipes and high water loss rates.

State Infrastructure, Transport and Border Relations Committee chairman Izizam Ibrahim emphasised the necessity of the tariff adjustment.

He stated that the funds would support essential maintenance, pipe repairs, and upgrades to water treatment plants.

Additionally, the revised rates would help settle outstanding project debts and loans.

“This adjustment is crucial for ensuring long-term water supply sustainability,“ said Izizam.

“It will maintain an efficient and safe system while strengthening the overall resilience of Perlis’ water network.”

The proposal follows SPAN’s ongoing review of similar applications from water operators in 10 states, including Perlis.

The commission is assessing the need for tariff adjustments to balance service improvements with consumer affordability. - Bernama